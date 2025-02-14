3 including son of notorious rowdy hacked to death in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Three individuals in Rainbow Nagar, Puducherry were hacked to death in broad daylight on Friday. The victims have been identified as Rishi, the son of notorious rowdy Desthan, Deva from Thideer Nagar, and Adi from JJ Nagar.

Adi who was rescued with severe wounds later succumbed at a hospital, added a Thanthi TV report.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Sathiyasundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Narra Chaitanya are conducting investigations at the scene to uncover the motive behind the attacks.