3 held with over Rs 10 L worth sedative pills in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three persons were arrested by Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths from Coimbatore with sedative pills worth over Rs 10 lakh. The accused Muhammed Thariq (34) from Ukkadam, Sadiq (25) and Rahman (23), both from Podanur had smuggled 2,020 sedative pills by train from Mumbai to be sold in Coimbatore.

Acting on a tip-off, the PEW sleuths picked up the trio on suspicion, when they came out of the railway station on Sunday night.

Following a check, they were found in possession of sedative drugs. Inquiries revealed that they were planning to sell the sedative pills to college students and youth.

They bought the tablets for around Rs 30 in Mumbai and smuggled them to Coimbatore to sell them for up to Rs 500 per pill in the black market. Further inquiry is on to find out if anyone else was also involved in the offence.