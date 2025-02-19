3 held for sexually harassing Odisha woman in Tirupur

CHENNAI: Three men from Bihar were arrested for sexually harassing an Odisha woman who had arrived in Tirupur with her husband in search of a job on Tuesday night.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the couple was standing at the railway station in confusion when three men, Mohammed Nadim (24), Mohammed Denis (25), and Mohammed Mursith (19) approached them, offering to help them find a job.

They lured the couple to a secluded area, where they allegedly threatened the husband with a knife and sexually harassed the woman.

The victim later lodged a complaint at the Tirupur north police station.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the three men.