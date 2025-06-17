3 habitual offenders held with 27 sovereigns in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: Three habitual offenders, including two women, were arrested for stealing gold jewellery, in Kanniyakumari, on Monday.

The accused were identified as Vijaya (35), wife of Kannan from Anna Nagar colony, Pollachi, Manju (35), wife of Lakshmanan of the same locality, and M Aravind (29) of Sattur. Based on complaints, SP R Stalin formed a special team led by Nagercoil ASP Lalith Kumar.

Investigations revealed that the trio targeted passengers traveling in crowded buses.

The police arrested the trio and recovered 27 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2.40 lakh.

Over the last three months, 12 cases were booked after victims lost their jewellery while traveling in buses to various destinations from Kanniyakumari.