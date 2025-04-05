3 govt staff held for bribery in Pollachi, Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: The DVAC sleuths arrested three government officials in Western districts on Friday for demanding and accepting bribes.

N Manickavasagam, from Tirupur, had applied for property tax and water connection at Makkinampatty village panchayat in Pollachi. M Senthil Kumar, the panchayat secretary of Makkinampatty village panchayat, demanded Rs 6,100 as a bribe to process his application.

On the instructions of M Senthil Kumar, Panchayat Secretary, N Jayalakshmi, the temporary computer operator, received the bribe amount of Rs 6,100 from the complainant.

Both the accused were arrested. In another case in Krishnagiri, Tamil Selvan, a stamp inspector, was arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 as a bribe from Nagarajan to process his claim for retirement benefits.

In Erode, the DVAC sleuths nabbed Prakash, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from Olagadam, for demanding and accepting Rs 3,000 as a bribe from Kathirvel, from Appakudal, to process his application for change in ‘patta. Police also arrested Arul Raja, 39, a middleman, who received a bribe at the direction of VAO.