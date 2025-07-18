3 die, 19 injured as goods carrier topples in Pollachi; CM condoles

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including a woman, died and 19 others were injured after a goods carrier vehicle they were travelling, toppled in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Thursday.

Twenty-two villagers from Navamalai tribal settlement near Aliyar were bound for work at PAP Canal in Kattampatti, when the vehicle overturned on the Valparai-Aliyar Road near Chinnarpathi area.

Police said Devabalan (23), who was behind the wheel, lost control while making a sharp turn. People in the neighbourhood rescued and sent the injured to the Pollachi Government Hospital.

M Rani (45) died on the spot, while K Thilagaraj (40), and Sanjay Kumar (20), succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment.

Nineteen others are undergoing treatment in Pollachi GH and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his deep condolences to the family of the deceased and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to their kin, Rs 2 lakh to severely injured persons and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries.

The Aliyar police registered a case, and further inquiries are on.