3 dead in Madurai; more rains for Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as Chennai and suburbs witnessed light to moderate rain on Tuesday, heavy rains claimed three lives in Madurai district on Monday evening.

The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts partly cloudy skies for Chennai on Wednesday as well, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to dip by 3-4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures were below normal by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places over Tamil Nadu, in the range of 30-35 degrees Celsius over north interior Tamil Nadu, 33-36 degrees Celsius over south interior Tamil Nadu, and 30-34 degrees Celsius over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The weather department said, the conditions are favourable for light to moderate rain to occur at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas till May 26.

Palayamkottai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius in the plains.

Krishnagiri recorded 12 cm rainfall, Arakkonam, Danishpet, Dharmapuri recorded 6 cm each, Melalathur, Tiruvannamalai Chinnakallar, Nilgiris, Varattupallam (Erodu) recorded 5 cm each, the weather bulletin reads.

On Monday evening, three persons – two women and a 10-year-old boy – died after a wall collapsed during heavy rain in Valaiyangulam village near Thirupparankundram in Madurai district.