3 Coimbatore govt school girls allege sexual harassment by 2 teachers

COIMBATORE: Three girl students of a government school at Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore had accused two teachers of sexual harassment.

In a couple of videos shared by the girls, who appear with their faces covered, they accused the two teachers of touching them inappropriately and staring at them in an inappropriate way during class hours.

As the video was circulated widely, the police and education department officials commenced an inquiry on Friday. A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy, along with women cops, visited the school and inquired students one by one.

Students studying in Classes nine, ten, eleven, and twelve were questioned to find out if the allegations were true. At the time of inquiry, outsiders were denied entry into the campus, and the main gate was kept locked.

The school teachers claimed that they haven’t received any complaints of sexual harassment so far from any student. They also said that students were sensitised on good touch and bad touch, and regarding the grievance mechanism.

The school, which usually ends by 4.10 pm, got over only by 4.30 pm because of the investigation. As there was a delay, the panicked parents gathered in large numbers in front of the school.

An official privy to the investigation said, of the three students who had spoken in the video, one of them is a former student of the school. “After a detailed inquiry, action will be initiated if allegations against students are found to be true,” the official said.