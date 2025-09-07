Begin typing your search...

    3 burglars held in Erode, 45.5 sovereigns of jewels recovered

    Special teams of police scrutinised the CCTV images and tracked down the accused, identified as S Ramamurthy (28), K Manikandan (44), both hailing from Thiruchendur and R Karthi alias Prakash (36), from Sakthi, on Saturday

    7 Sept 2025
    COIMBATORE: Three persons were arrested for looting 45.5 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 16,000 by breaking into a locked house in Erode.

    Based on a complaint from Sathish Kumar, from Malar Garden in Nehru Nagar, that burglars took away the jewels and cash by breaking into his house on 4 September, the Sakthi police registered a case. Special teams of police scrutinised the CCTV images and tracked down the accused, identified as S Ramamurthy (28), K Manikandan (44), both hailing from Thiruchendur and R Karthi alias Prakash (36), from Sakthi, on Saturday.

    The police then recovered the stolen 45.5 sovereigns of gold jewels, Rs 2,500 in cash and seized a mini good carrier vehicle used for the burglary. Police also seized three children's bicycles, which were stolen by them from the portico of a house owned by Kadiresan in the nearby Raju Nagar.

    The arrested accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

