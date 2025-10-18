3 Bills face storm as House adopts slew of amendments in single day

CHENNAI: Amidst din in the House, the State Assembly on Friday passed seventeen Bills, including the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The House witnessed heated debates and intense exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches as the ruling party rushed through the Bills.

During the discussion on the Siddha Medical University Bill, AIADMK MLA 'Thalavai' N Sundaram objected to the inclusion of Unani, Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Homoeopathy under the Siddha University, calling it unconstitutional and urging the government to send the Bill to a Standing Committee. Responding, Health Minister Ma Subramanian asserted that the Bill aimed to strengthen traditional medicine and integrate research and education across various Indian medical systems.

A major flashpoint emerged during the passage of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, which allows the use of temple funds to build educational institutions and training centres for priests and traditional artists. AIADMK MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy argued that temple revenues should be used only for temple development, devotees' welfare, and annadhanam. HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu countered that "service to people is service to God," recalling that even former CMs, including J Jayalalithaa, had implemented similar initiatives.

Equally intense was the debate on the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025. AIADMK MLAK P Anbalagan and Tamila Vazhvurumai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan warned that the proposal to allow new private universities without protecting existing institutions could financially burden poor and marginalised students. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan clarified that the amendment only reduced the land requirement for setting up universities and defined provisions for establishing Greenfield universities. He assured that the 35% seat reservation for Tamil Nadu students and the existing fee and admission safeguards would continue.

Bills Adopted

* Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Fourth and Fifth Amendment) Bills, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Tax on Consumption or Sale of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Admission in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2024

* Tamil Nadu Payment of Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Repealing and Repealing (Second) Bills, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (Amendment) Bill, 2025

* Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Amendment Bill, 2025