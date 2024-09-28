3 arrive in luxurious car in Srirangam, steal goats

TIRUCHY: The police arrested three persons for stealing goats in a luxurious car in Srirangam. The goats belonged to Manikandan and Ganesan from Geethapuram.

On September 13 when a group of goats were straying on the streets, a luxurious car came to the spot and the occupants lifted three goats and fled.

Based on a complaint, the Srirangam police registered a case. Perusing the CCTV footage, the police found that the car had proceeded towards Perambalur after lifting the goats.

A team of police camped at Perambalur later secured Moideen (38), from Valikandapuram on suspicion and seized the luxurious car from him. The probe revealed that Moideen purchased the used car and took it to Perambalur.

While on the way to Perambalur, they had lifted the goats. On Friday, the police arrested Moideen and two more persons who had sold the car.