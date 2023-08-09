3 active Covid cases in TN, TPR zero, toll at 38,081

CHENNAI: No new Covid cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Total number of cases remained at 36,10,631.

TN’s test positivity rate was zero after 371 people were tested in the past 24 hours.













Active cases in the State stood at 3. No new recoveries were reported in the State.

Total recoveries stood at 35,72,547. No Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.