29-yr-old man gets 20 yrs in jail in Pocso case in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: A Fast Track Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram convicted a 29-year-old man and awarded twenty years of rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso Act case, on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Arulnesan was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl aged fifteen. The incident occurred in 2019. Based on a complaint, Rameswaram All Women police filed a case against the accused under various Sections of the Pocso Act and arrested him.

The police filed a charge sheet for the case. After examining the witnesses in the case, the Sessions Judge found Arulnesan guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, the Judge imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused.