29-year-old injured while boarding train in Kovilpatti

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2025 8:09 AM IST
    Representative Image (X) 

    MADURAI: A 29-year-old passenger accidentally fell while boarding a moving train at Kovilpatti railway station in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.

    The injured victim was identified as S Veeraprasad, a resident of EB Colony, Salaiputhur, Kovilpatti. Since the passenger got stuck between the platform and the train, the rescuers had a tough time.

    A small portion of the platform was cut open and the passenger pulled out. Sources said the passenger had earlier, along with his family, waited at the station to board the Anthyothya Express.

    He took unreserved tickets for travelling to Virudhunagar to catch a train for Tiruvarur. He suffered slight injuries and was sent to Kovilpatti GH for treatment.

    DTNEXT Bureau

