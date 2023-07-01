2.83 crore youngsters trained to be industry-ready, says Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: Citing the requirement of the present industries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Centre has trained about 2.83 crore youth under the Centre’s skill development programmes across the country.



Speaking at a convocation in a private university here, the Union Minister said that the Centre has also created several employment opportunities by conducting six major job fairs across the country to give appointments to about 4.2 lakh candidates, who have participated.



Claiming that in 2024 over 10 lakh government jobs opportunities will be made available, Nirmala said that India has worked intensively with many countries, including France, UAE and Australia to recognise the degrees of the students here.



Stating that the higher education across the country is getting better and better, the Minister said that every week a new university is established in India. “Atal tinkering labs were established to inculcate scientific thinking in the colleges,” she said and claimed every second day one new college is being constructed across the country. “Similarly one IIT is being opened every year,” she said.



The outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US will be more beneficial to India, especially the South, as the agreements inked during the visit will give impetus to India’s space exploration besides in making engines for the Tejas (combat) aircraft, Nirmala Sitharaman said.



NASA and ISRO would jointly send Indian astronauts to the international space station in 2024, she said while speaking at the convocation.



The US Navy’s agreement with Larsen and Toubro for the master ship repair at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu and also the MoU signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, for the manufacture of F-414 engines in India for the indigenous Tejas aircraft would immensely benefit the south, she added.

