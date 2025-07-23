Begin typing your search...
278 kg of expired dates seized, destroyed in Coimbatore e-commerce warehouses
The officials found the expired stock during the checks and took immediate action
CHENNAI: In a surprise inspection, the Food Safety department officials seized and destroyed 278 kg of expired dates from multiple e-commerce warehouses.
According to Thanthi TV, the inspections were conducted at 37 warehouses in Coimbatore.
The officials found the expired stock during the checks and took immediate action to prevent it from reaching consumers.
The entire quantity of expired dates was destroyed on the spot, officials said.
