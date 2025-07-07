2,739 govt-run students' hostels renamed as ‘Social Justice Hostels’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Hostels for students run by various government departments in the state will henceforth be called ‘Social Justice Hostels’, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared and said that this initiative by the Dravidian Model government would serve as a foundation for the young generation to unit and and build an egalitarian society in the days to come.

The government has undertaken several measures to support students from marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. These initiatives and schemes have helped the students to enhance their capabilities. However, the CM emphasised the importance of eradicating discrimination and caste-based sentiments among the youth.

Referring to the recommendations of the Justice K Chandru commission, a one-man commission that was constituted by the government, that insisted on removing caste markers/ names and creating a curriculum to promote inclusive learning environment, the CM said that the government has now decided to name all the 2,739 school and college students hostels, benefitting 1,79,568 students, run by various government departments as ‘Social Justice Hostel’.

He added that it was one of the measures of the government’s sustained efforts to eliminate caste-based discrimination.

He, however, assured that students would continue to benefit from welfare schemes, financial aid and scholarships. Hostels named after leaders would retain their names, with ‘Social Justice’ appended to them.