27- year-old Tiruchy woman dies after mistakenly brushing her teeth with rat poison

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman in Tiruchy died after she mistakenly brushed her teeth with gum (poison) that is given to rats. The deceased was identified as Revathi.



According to Daily Thanthi, the incident took place on Sunday morning when Revathi had brushed her teeth with gum, mistaking it for toothpaste. She then went to work and returned home in the evening and started vomitting.

Revathi, who hails from KK Nagar area in K Sathanur, lived with her husband Chinnathambi (35), their son and daughter, in Tiruchy.

Her family rushed her to the Trichy Government Hospital but her condition continued to deteriorate and she died in her sleep.

KK Nagar police have registered a case and have begun investigation.