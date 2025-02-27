27 Rameshwaram fishermen return to Chennai after detention by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: 27 fishermen from Rameshwaram and Thangachimadam, who were imprisoned in Sri Lanka, have been released and returned to Chennai via flight on Wednesday night.

The Sri Lankan Coast Guard had surrounded the fishermen, seized their boats and arrested all of them for crossing the maritime border.

The group from Thangachimadam were apprehended on December 23 last year and similarly, 14 fishermen from Rameshwaram were arrested on January 26.

The incidents caused significant unrest among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu, leading to protests against the Sri Lankan Navy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote urgent letters to PM Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging them to take action to release the arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seized boats.

With the efforts from the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, all the fishermen were released from the prison and handed over to the Indian officials.

The officials arranged emergency certificates and flight tickets for the 27 fishermen to return to Chennai.

Upon arrival, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials welcomed the fishermen at the Chennai airport and sent the fishermen to their native places in vehicles arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.