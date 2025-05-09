27 Manidhanaeyam candidates clear TNPSC Group-I exam

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven aspirants trained by the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have successfully cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) prestigious Group-I examination and have been issued appointment orders for various high-ranking administrative posts.

In a statement, the academy’s founder and former Mayor, ‘Saidai’ S Duraisamy said that the TNPSC had announced 96 Group-I vacancies in January 2024.

“The selection process involved three rigorous stages—preliminary examination, mains, and a personal interview. The final list of successful candidates was released on May 9,” he said.

Duraisamy expressed pride in the achievement of the students, all of whom were trained under the academy’s free humanities programme. “I firmly believe these students, with their grounding in compassion and social awareness, will build an ethical administrative system. Their work must reflect a deep understanding of the needs of the underprivileged,” he said.

The counselling session for qualified candidates was held on Thursday at the TNPSC headquarters here, following which appointment orders were distributed. Among the postings are 2 Deputy Collectors, 9 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 5 Assistant Commissioners (Commercial Taxes), 8 District Registrars of Cooperative Societies, and 3 Assistant Directors (Rural Development).