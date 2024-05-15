26-yr-old killed in Nellai over previous enmity, 4 held

MADURAI: A 26-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by an armed gang on Monday night near Manur in Tirunelveli district. The police identified the deceased as Ranjith residing at Puliyamaram street in Vallavankottai.

The gang had monitored Ranjith’s movements, waylaid him, and hacked him to death with deadly weapons. Based on the information, a team led by the Manur Circle Inspector of Police Sabapathy inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The investigation revealed that the previous enmity with Arunkumar (24) of South Street at the same locality, resulted in the murder.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered. After the investigation, the police arrested four persons including the key accused Arunkumar, and his friends Sivasuresh (25), Selva Perumal (21), and Sivaperumal (27) of Vallavankottai. The accused were then remanded to judicial custody, sources said.