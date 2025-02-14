25.57L students from TN to write state board exams next month

CHENNAI: For the board exam for the academic year 2024-25, as many as 25.57 lakh students in all classes 10, 11 and 12 are set to appear for the final exam in March.

Regarding the same, the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday held a review meeting with department higher officials.

In this year’s board exam, of the total 25.57 lakh students set to write in the board exams from classes 10 till 12, over 12.93 lakh students are girls and 12.14 lakh students are boys.

Additionally, 48,987 private candidates and 5,504 prison candidates have also registered for the board exams this year.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the minister said, “We are ensuring there is smooth functioning of board exams this year for all classes. From transportation, and safety to other arrangements we are planning on conducting an ‘error-free’ exam without inviting any allegations.”

As per the timetable, the board exam for Class 12 will begin on March 3 to March 25. And, the practical exam for Class 12 will be concluded on February 14.

Subsequently, for Class 11, the board exam is scheduled between March 5 to 27, with the practical exam wrapping up on February 21.

For Class 10, the board exam will commence on March 28 and is set to go on till April 15, with practical exams concluding on February 28.

The tentative results dates announced by the Department of Government Examination (DGE) are; April 9 for class 12. And, April 19 for classes 11 and 10.

The minister at the meeting further noted that the handbook released this year for the board exam has various details on conducting the exam and evaluation.

Lastly, commenting on the rising crime against students, the minister added, “Students are given awareness of helpline 14417 to report any incidents and encouraged to report incidents. Also, to prevent such incidents, the department will soon release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and be circulated among teachers."