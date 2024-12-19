2,500 cops deployed in Erode as TN Chief Minister Stalin arrives for two days’ visit

CHENNAI: The Erode police have deployed 2,500 officers for security duty as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin begins a two-day visit to the city on Thursday.

Seven Superintendents of Police will oversee the operations, with West Zone Inspector General of Police T. Senthilkumar, Coimbatore Range DIG, and Erode Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar also involved in maintaining law and order during the visit.

Chief Minister Stalin is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore at 11 am before proceeding to Erode, where he will participate in several events on Thursday (December 19) and Friday (December 20).

CM Stalin will stay at Kalingarayan Illam on Perundurai Road and meet party functionaries at Thangam Mahal in Mettukadai at 5 pm.

He will also attend the family wedding reception of V.C. Chandrakumar, a former MLA and joint secretary of the party’s propaganda wing.

Later, he will return to the guest house to meet representatives from farmers’ and trade associations, as well as industrialists.

On December 20, the Chief Minister will attend a function in Solar at 10 am. He will inaugurate completed projects and lay the foundation stone for new ones in the district.

CM Stalin will also distribute welfare assistance worth Rs 284 crore to 50,088 beneficiaries and address the gathering.

He will head back to Coimbatore at 11:30 am. and take a flight to Chennai at 2 pm.

The visit is part of CM Stalin’s district-level outreach programmes, where he interacts with the public and party functionaries.

These visits aim to gather grassroots-level feedback and develop the DMK’s strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

CM Stalin launched the initiative with a two-day visit to Coimbatore on November 5 and 6.

The DMK is targeting a victory in 200 out of 234 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 elections. Stalin has instructed party cadres to actively engage with the public to highlight the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK.

To achieve its ambitious target, the DMK has appointed full-time workers for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Half of these workers were selected based on their performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led INDIA bloc secured a historic win, claiming all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

A core team of DMK leaders, including Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers Thangam Thenarasu and E.V. Velu, and party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, has been tasked with overseeing the election strategy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is managing day-to-day operations to ensure the party’s target of 200 Assembly seats in 2026 is met. The DMK currently holds 133 seats and is diligently working toward this ambitious goal.