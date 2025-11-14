25-year-old man killed in drunken brawl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man was murdered after a verbal quarrel under the influence of alcohol turned to an assault in Kumbakonam on Thursday.

It is said that A Abishek (19), a resident of Asoor in Thanjavur, was in love with a 17-year-old girl from the locality.

On November 11, Abishek took the girl with the promise of marriage and visited several places in and around Kumbakonam. As it was late, Abishek and the girl went to the house of his friend R Balaji (25) and stayed there for the night.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents were searching for her and later found that she was in the house of Balaji, and they went there and took her back to their house.

Against such a backdrop, Abishek, who suspected that Balaji might have informed the girl’s parents of her whereabouts, wanted to teach him a lesson.

As per the plan, on Wednesday night, Abishek took Balaji to a canal at Sarathi Nagar near Asoor along with his friend G Praveen (19) for consuming alcohol.

While they were consuming liquor, Abishek picked up a quarrel with Balaji, which escalated into a heated argument between the duo. Suddenly, Abishek and Praveen grabbed a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing Balaji on the spot. They threw the body into the canal and left the place.

After Balaji failed to return home even on Thursday, his wife Sharmila complained to the Swamimalai police, who registered a case and conducted a search operation in which they found the body of Balaji in the water body and retrieved it. After probing, the police arrested both Abishek and Praveen. Further investigations are on.