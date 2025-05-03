25 TN fishermen held by Sri Lankan govt return to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on February 23, returned to Chennai on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fishermen arrived at Chennai from Colombo on an Air India passenger flight, were provided with vehicles arranged by the state government to transport them to their respective hometowns.

On 23 February, 25 fishermen from Rameswaram had gone fishing in motorised boats in the Mandapam area.

During midnight hours, a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol vessel surrounded and arrested them for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary and seized their boats.

They were later produced in a Sri Lankan court and subsequently imprisoned.

Following the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote an urgent letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate intervention to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats.

Subsequently, officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka held talks with Sri Lankan government authorities.

A few days ago, a Sri Lankan court ordered the release of all fishermen, who were then handed over to Indian High Commission officials.

The Indian mission in Sri Lanka arranged accommodation for the fishermen under their care and organised their return to Chennai by flight.

Emergency certificates and flight tickets were provided to each of them by the High Commission.