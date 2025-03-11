Begin typing your search...

    25 teachers dismissed in Tamil Nadu over sexual abuse allegations

    The dismissed teachers include one each from Dindigul, Tiruchy, the Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, and Tirunelveli, along with 15 teachers from the primary education sector, said a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 March 2025 4:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Taking strict action, the School Education Department dismissed 25 teachers across various districts of Tamil Nadu over sexual abuse allegations.

    District Chief Education Officers are currently taking steps to revoke the certificates of those dismissed.

    This comes in the wake of an alarming situation wherein 238 teachers are facing sexual misconduct allegations over the past three years.

    School Education Departmentsexual abuse caseTN Teachers
