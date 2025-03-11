25 teachers dismissed in Tamil Nadu over sexual abuse allegations

CHENNAI: Taking strict action, the School Education Department dismissed 25 teachers across various districts of Tamil Nadu over sexual abuse allegations.

The dismissed teachers include one each from Dindigul, Tiruchy, the Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, and Tirunelveli, along with 15 teachers from the primary education sector, said a Thanthi TV report.

District Chief Education Officers are currently taking steps to revoke the certificates of those dismissed.

This comes in the wake of an alarming situation wherein 238 teachers are facing sexual misconduct allegations over the past three years.