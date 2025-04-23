25 per cent quota for differently-abled in sports jobs, says DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, informed the State Assembly that around 25 per cent of the 100 sportspersons to be appointed under 3 per cent reservation this year would be differently-abled people.

Replying to a special short question raised by VCK MLA Sinthanaiselva during the Question Hour, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the department has issued appointment orders to 104 persons under the three per cent quota so far.

Of the 104 persons, five are differently-abled persons, who have been appointed in the state government or state-run public sector undertakings.

“Last year we set 100 as the target. We achieved 104. This year, we have set 100 as the target again. Of them, jobs would be provided to at least 25 differently-abled persons in public sector undertakings or the state government,” the minister informed the House.

Responding to a query about appointment of sportspersons recruited under the 3 per cent quota in the police department, the minister said that a GO was issued for the purpose.

Of the 104 sportspersons recruited last year, 11 were appointed as police constables. Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited applications for 32 sub-inspector posts and applications would be invited for the post of second grade constables soon, he added, and assured that sportspersons would be provided with opportunities to serve in the police department.