25 Narayana students clinch top 100 spots in JEE Main exam

CHENNAI: Narayana Educational Institutions is on a victory roll as 25 of their students have secured their spots in the top 100 ranks in the open category of the JEE Main exam. The first rank was also held by a Narayana student.

Notably, the institute's students have bagged six of the top 20 ranks and 10 of the top 25 ranks in the meritorious engineering exam.

Banibrata Majee, a student of Narayana, scored a perfect 300 out of 300, emerging as the all-India topper. The institute also boasts 10 state toppers and eight of its students landing in the 100th percentile out of 21.

A release from the institute noted, "Narayana's consistency in JEE Main results is once again evident this year. This is the third time in the past six years that Narayana has secured AIR 1. Additionally, over the past five years, Narayana students have clinched 21 per cent of all Top 10 ranks, underscoring the institution's dominance in competitive exam preparation."

P Ramadevi, core management committee member, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, applauded the unwavering dedication of the students, the steadfast support of their families, and the efforts of the academic and administrative teams at Narayana in fulfilling the dreams of all stakeholders.