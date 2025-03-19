2.5 L powerloom units in Coimbatore, Tirupur begin indefinite strike over wage hike

COIMBATORE: Demanding wage revision, around 2.5 lakh power loom units in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts began an indefinite strike on Wednesday.

These power loom units produce over one crore metres of fabric a day, while lakhs of people are employed directly and indirectly in these units. The strike may lead to a revenue loss of Rs 35 crore.

The Coimbatore and Tirupur District Job-Working Powerloom Weavers Association’s president SE Boopathy said the wages were last hiked by 20 per cent in 2021. “However, the master weavers failed to give the fixed amount, rather paid only 15 per cent of the revised amount,” he said.

In protest, the power loom units, mostly concentrated in areas such as Somanur, Karumathampatti and Thottipalayam areas in Coimbatore, and in Avinashi, Thekkalur, Pudupalayam in Tirupur areas have stopped production.

“The strike in the power loom sector may also hit allied sectors including mills, sizing units, and the transportation sector. The knitwear sector has already been affected by steep increase in yarn prices ruining the livelihood of thousands of people. We will intensify our protests, if our demands for implementation of wage revision are not considered at the earliest,” Boopathy warned.

Other major demands of the sector include power cost reduction and property tax cuts to infuse life into the ailing sector and boost production. A large number of looms have been sold to scrap owing to the continuous downslide faced by the sector. However, a section of power loom owners abstained from participating in the protest hoping that the issue of wage revision could be resolved through dialogue.

“Over one lakh power looms in Palladam, Mangalam, and Velampalayam in Tirupur and Kannampalayam in Coimbatore did not participate in the protest. The master weavers failed to give the hiked wages. Therefore, the power loom sector is in talks with authorities in district administration and with government machinery to ensure implementation of the hiked wages,” said Era Velusamy, president of Tirupur, Coimbatore District Powerloom Owners Association.