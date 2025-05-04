25-day heatwave period for Tamil Nadu begins on May 4

CHENNAI: Against the normal condition of summer entering the state mostly in mid-April, there has been a change in the trend and this year too, Tamil Nadu started experiencing the heat from some time since the last week of March.

While intermittent scattered showers offered some respite to the people, the real action is set to begin from today (Sunday, May 4), that is the peak summer period - 'Agni Natchathiram' or 'Kathiri Veyil' – as it is called. The 25-day ‘heat wave’ will last till May 28.

During this aggressive period, most parts of the interior districts will comfortably cross 100°F, or 38 degrees Celsius. The prominent heat regions, which maintain 40 degrees and above temperatures or break their past records, are Vellore, Salem, Chennai and a few others. Notably, Erode, which is on the foot of the Western Ghats and generally a cool region, recorded around 40 degrees Celsius.

Popular weather blogger Srikanth said, “Whenever the sea wind flow cuts, wind from the west will be high, resulting in high temperature. The temperature will be high in May and during the first week of June. Meenambakkam, Nugambakkam, Royapettah and Ambattur may experience high temperatures during this period. However, Chennai and its suburbs may witness wet spells in between. But, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu may escape the Kathiri fury, as rain forecasts show rains for the next three weeks in the region.”