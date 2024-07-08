24-year-old Tiruppur man stabs roommate to death in row over filling drinking water

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death by his roommate over an argument about filling drinking water in their room in Tiruppur district on Sunday.



The victim, Anandaraj, an auto driver from Sivagangai, was staying with the accused Vasanth, 24, and four others in a room on Kongu Main Road in Thiruneelakandapuram. The roommates took turns filling drinking water and storing it in their room daily. They also used to have frequent arguments over this.

On Sunday, Anandaraj and Vasanth were drinking alcohol in their room when they found that there was no water in the room as Anandaraj had missed filling it.

An argument broke out over the matter and since the two were in an inebriated condition, things escalated rapidly. Vasanth grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Anandaraj multiple times in his stomach and chest, police said.

An injured Anandaraj tried to go towards his auto when he collapsed and died on the street. Passersby immediately alerted the police who arrived at the scene and sent the victim's body to the Tiruppur government hospital for an autopsy.

The police then perused CCTV camera footage from shops in the area and arrested Vasanth.