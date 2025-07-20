24-year-old man stabbed to death in Virudhunagar’s Aruppukottai

MADURAI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Aruppukottai of Virudhunagar district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as S Dinesh of Sathyavani Muthu colony, Aruppukottai.

The incident happened at the colony at around 12.30 pm, when he was walking down the road at the colony.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and succumbed on the spot. “The assailants fled the scene after committing such a crime,” sources said.

On being alerted, Aruppukottai Town Inspector of Police Balamurugan inspected the crime scene and held inquiries. Investigations revealed that the victim, a painter, had previous enmity with fellow workers. Two men, including Deva (54) and David (38) of the same locality, got into a wordy quarrel with Dinesh, who was also in an inebriated mood.

However, the heated exchange between them ended in murder. The exact cause behind the killing is yet to be known. Based on a complaint, a case has been filed, sources said.