23-year-old woman found dead in Omni bus in Coimbatore, cardiac arrest

CHENNAI: A woman was found dead in an Omni bus in Chennai on Tuesday. She is suspected to have had a cardiac arrest.

She was identified as Mahalakshmi (23), an engineering graduate from Palathurai, who had been staying at a private hostel while working at a private IT company in the city, Gandhipuram police said,

As Mahalakshmi had been feeling unwell for a few days, she had been undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, as her condition did not improve, she decided to take leave and go to her hometown. She was taken to Coimbatore in an omnibus by one of her co-workers. She had also contacted her parents at around 11 pm while on the bus.

When the bus reached Coimbatore Gandhipuram bus station at around 5 am on Tuesday, Mahalakshmi was found dead on the seat of the bus.

Upon information, police arrived at the spot and sent her body to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. They have registered a case and are investigating.

As per preliminary police investigation, it is suspected that she may have died due to a heart attack. However, full details would be known only after the post-mortem report was received, they said.