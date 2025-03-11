25 teachers dismissed in Tamil Nadu over sexual abuse allegations

CHENNAI: In connection with sexual harassment cases in the last ten years, as many as 23 government school teachers across Tamil Nadu have been dismissed by the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons recently, Minister Anbil said an inquiry was under way into allegations of sexual harassment against teachers and staff in the education department.

Following the inquiry, 23 of 46 government teachers have been dismissed. "The minister ordered the dismissal of the teachers after they were proven guilty of the charges. This is to show no relaxation will be shown in such matters, and the safety of children is paramount."

Besides ordering dismissal, the minister has also ordered to repeal the teaching qualification of the teachers proven guilty. The 23 teachers are from the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nilgiri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruvanamalai, Pudukkottai, Thiruvallur and Madurai.

Additionally, the department sources said, the remaining 23 teachers are facing the probe and announcements will soon be made on them. The remaining teachers under inquiry are from Tiruchy, Salem, Villupuram, Dharmapuri and Dindigul.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that over the past few years, 238 teachers and staff of the Education Department had been accused of sexual harassment, among other cases. Of them, 11 have been acquitted, four died during inquiry, 23 have been proven guilty, a few among 36 are either in prison or have been released, and 23 are currently under investigation.

The Education Department has set up helplines 14417 (Education Dept) and 1098 (child helpline) to create awareness and curb sexual crimes against children. In 2023-24, the department helpline received 84 calls to report different kinds of harassment, for which follow ups were done by the helpline staff and the cases transferred to respective departments.