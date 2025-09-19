23 sanitary workers in Madurai terminated for vandalism

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Sept 2025 8:06 AM IST
    Madurai Corporation

    MADURAI: Following the vandalising of a Madurai Corporation-owned shed at Sellur on Wednesday, 23 sanitary workers employed via a private company were terminated from work on charges of unlawful behaviour.

    They stand terminated without prejudice, effective from September 17, sources said on Thursday.

    The vandalism was the result of escalating tension between the cleanliness workers and the private company, which was replacing them with a new workforce without providing a reason.

    This was also followed by a strike, which affected many Madurai households, and a case was registered by the Sellur police, with the video of the incident serving as evidence.

    Sanitary Workerssanitary workers strikeMaduraiMadurai Corporation
    DTNEXT Bureau

