23 medical textbooks translated into Tamil, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: In a pointed rebuttal to recent criticism — indirectly aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah — State Minister for Health and Family Welfare department, Ma Subramanian, on Monday announced in the Assembly that 23 medical textbooks have already been translated into Tamil, with work in progress on 26 more.

"The move underscores the DMK government's commitment to advancing medical education in the mother tongue and making it more accessible to students across socio-economic strata," he said.

"Some are now repeatedly invoking the idea of Tamil in medical education. But well before these recent assertions, our government had already translated 23 core medical textbooks from English into Tamil. The translation of another 26 is underway," Subramanian said, during the debate on the demands for grants to his department.

Addressing criticisms from AIADMK MLA A Govindasamy, the Minister highlighted the DMK regime's extensive efforts to revitalise the healthcare workforce.

"Since taking office in 2021, our government has filled 25,295 vacancies across the Health and Family Welfare departments through MRB, TNPSC, DHS, and NHM. Additionally, 42,718 transfers and postings have been facilitated through counselling, " he stated.

The Minister also spoke about the government's plan to regularise the services of contract nurses employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Out of 3,154 nurses hired during the pandemic, 2,160 have already been made permanent with a substantial salary hike — from Rs 18,000 to over Rs 60,000. The remaining 714 will be made permanent in the coming days," he assured.

Citing data to underline the achievements of the ‘Dravidian Model’ government, Subramanian said outpatient visits to government hospitals have risen by 56% in the last four years, while inpatient admissions have increased by 43% and surgeries by 61%.

"This rise is a testament to the public's growing trust in our healthcare system," he added.

He also reported a remarkable drop in maternal mortality rates.

"In 2021, Tamil Nadu's maternal mortality rate stood at 96.6 per one lakh live births. Today, it has reduced to 39," he said.

Quoting World Health Organisation statistics, he declared, "Tamil Nadu is at the global forefront of healthcare infrastructure, boasting 11,876 medical institutions — far exceeding the benchmarks seen in countries like the US, UK, and Canada."