23 lock-up deaths 4-yr DMK rule’s achievement, mocks BJP

CHENNAI: The State unit of the BJP on Sunday attacked the ruling DMK government over the alleged custodial death of a youth in Sivaganga district, demanding an immediate and impartial probe.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran expressed shock over the incident, stating, "It is deeply disturbing that a youth taken for questioning by police in Thirupuvanam has died under suspicious circumstances."

The deceased, identified as Ajith Kumar, was a contract employee at the Madappuram Arulmigu Bhadrakaliamman temple.

According to Nagenthran, Ajith Kumar was taken into custody and allegedly subjected to brutal assault over two days by seven police personnel.

"This raises grave suspicions of a lock-up death," he said in a statement.

Referring to a recent incident where police allegedly assaulted three women, including a pregnant woman, Nagenthran pointed out that Ajith Kumar's brother had stated that the victim was tied and beaten en route in a police vehicle, highlighting what he called a growing culture of police brutality under the DMK regime.

He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the Home portfolio, to intervene and ensure justice is served, warning that unchecked police violence was endangering the lives of ordinary citizens.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP leader K Annamalai alleged that Ajith was tortured to death during police interrogation.

"Since the DMK assumed office, 23 people have died in police custody. Justice must be delivered. We stand with the people of Thirupuvanam in this fight," he said in a social media post.