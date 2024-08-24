23 days on, tail-end Delta farmers yet to get Cauvery water

TIRUCHY: It appears to be a never-ending wait for Delta farmers living in the tail end of Cauvery as Mettur release hasn’t reached despite 23 days from the day the shutters were lifted.

Farmers raised this issue with the Tiruchy Collector at the recent grievance meeting conducted on Friday in Thanjavur, pleading with authorities, as their hopes for at least a single-crop cultivation much depend on the inflow.

Farmers have demanded that the government assure them to go ahead with at least a single crop, as wrong timing will hit them badly wilting crops. The Farmers Grievance Meet chaired by RDO S Ilakkiya had some heated moments as farmers charged that the officials have failed to manage the water irrigation, which is reflected in tail-end areas not receiving inflow of Metteur release.

They charged that several lakes, tanks and inlet canals were not properly de-silted, putting farming in distress over storage capacity. Moreover, several water bodies have been encroached upon by private parties and officials seldom take action. This led to several water bodies turning parched, farmers charged. Failure of officials has led to a huge flow of water being let into the sea, instead of being stored in water bodies, they alleged.

Over 135 lakes in Boothalur taluk are waiting for Cauvery water and farmers are still doubtful whether there would be inflow at all this year, putting under threat samba cultivation. The farmers also appealed to the government to announce the Samba special package immediately and distribute fertilisers with due subsidy. They also demanded water in the Andal area at Ambalapattu near Orathanadu which would irrigate around 1,000 acres of land in and around Orathanadu.