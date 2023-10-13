2,265 special buses from Chennai for Ayudha pooja from Oct 20-22

CHENNAI: The State Transport Undertakings would operate 2,265 special buses from October 20 to 22 to cater to travelers ahead of Ayudha Pooja on October 23 (Monday).

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said around 2,265 special buses will be operated from Chennai apart from the existing 2,100 buses from October 20 to 22.

A total of 1,700 buses will be operated to reach other places from other cities.

The buses would operate from three termini, including Tambaram Mepz, Poonamalle, and Koyambedu.

The buses to Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam will be operated from the MEPZ bus terminus.

The buses plying to Polur, Vandavasi, and Gingee will also commence from that area.

The other buses reaching Panruti, Tirunelveli, Chidambaram, Vadalur, Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Chidambaram via Tindivanam will also begin from Mepz.

Poonamalle terminus will be used to operate buses to Vellore, Arni, Arcot, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Hosur, Tiruttani, and Tirupati.

Apart from the cities mentioned above, the buses to rest of the places, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guryvayur among others will also be operated.