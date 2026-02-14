22,000 await transport job results: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said that though seven months had passed since the written examination was conducted, the results were yet to be declared. He recalled that the recruitment notification was issued in March last year to fill 3,274 vacancies in the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation, State Express Transport Corporation and six other transport corporation divisions. Applications were received till April 21, and over 22,000 candidates had applied for the posts. The written examination was held on July 27.