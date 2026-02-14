22,000 await transport job results: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to immediately release the results of the competitive examinations conducted for the recruitment of 3,274 drivers and conductors in eight State Transport Corporations, stating that the delay was affecting thousands of economically disadvantaged youth.
In a statement, Anbumani said that though seven months had passed since the written examination was conducted, the results were yet to be declared. He recalled that the recruitment notification was issued in March last year to fill 3,274 vacancies in the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation, State Express Transport Corporation and six other transport corporation divisions. Applications were received till April 21, and over 22,000 candidates had applied for the posts. The written examination was held on July 27.
The Transport Department had earlier said that candidates who cleared the written test would be subjected to practical tests and certificate verification before appointment orders were issued. However, no further progress had been made so far, he said.
Alleging that the delay in releasing the results amounted to playing with the future of poor youth, Anbumani said that a majority of the applicants belonged to economically weaker sections. He urged the government to expedite the remaining stages of the recruitment process and issue appointment orders to eligible candidates without further delay.