22-yr-old youth swept away in Cauvery river

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-25 01:00:43  )
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: A youth was swept away in the Cauvery on Tuesday, and the body was recovered at Mayanur barrage later.

    It is said, T Guhan (22), a resident of Alangudi, working in a hotel in Erode, came to Thottiyam two days back to take part in a function with one of his friends’ families at Sri Rama Samudram village.

    On Monday, after the event, Guhan, along with his friends, went to take a bath in the Cauvery.

    While they were taking a bath in the bathing ghat near Mathurakaliamman temple, he suddenly drowned.

    He could not be rescued despite efforts.

    On Tuesday, the body was spotted at Mayanur Shutter No 1 and information was passed on to Kattuputhur police station.

    A team headed by Sub Inspector Sankar rushed to the spot and sent the body to Musiri GH. Further investigations are on.

