22-yr-old youth swept away in Cauvery river

TIRUCHY: A youth was swept away in the Cauvery on Tuesday, and the body was recovered at Mayanur barrage later.

It is said, T Guhan (22), a resident of Alangudi, working in a hotel in Erode, came to Thottiyam two days back to take part in a function with one of his friends’ families at Sri Rama Samudram village.

On Monday, after the event, Guhan, along with his friends, went to take a bath in the Cauvery.

While they were taking a bath in the bathing ghat near Mathurakaliamman temple, he suddenly drowned.

He could not be rescued despite efforts.

On Tuesday, the body was spotted at Mayanur Shutter No 1 and information was passed on to Kattuputhur police station.

A team headed by Sub Inspector Sankar rushed to the spot and sent the body to Musiri GH. Further investigations are on.