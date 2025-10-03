22-year-old stabs ex-lover and her friend with scissors in Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Police in Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu district, arrested a 22-year-old man for stabbing his former girlfriend and her friend with scissors, Daily Thanthi reported.

Selvi (name changed), 22, a resident of Melmaruvathur, had recently befriended Saravanan, 22, from Cuddalore. On Thursday, Saravanan visited her at her home.

Selvi’s former partner, Ezhilarasan, 22, from Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district, allegedly went to the house after learning of the meeting. In a fit of rage, he attacked Selvi with scissors, stabbing her in four places, and also assaulted Saravanan.

Neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to Chengalpattu Government General Hospital.

Ezhilarasan was arrested, produced before the Madhuranthakam court and remanded in judicial custody at Chengalpattu prison.