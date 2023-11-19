22 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lankan authority

RAMESWARAM: As many as 22 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy who had strayed into international waters, have been released and they arrived in Pampan through boats. On Saturday, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended and interrogated two country boats with 22 fishermen on charges that they allegedly were catching fish.

On Saturday night, the traditional fisherman delegation met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting for the release of these fishermen, who had strayed into international waters due to adverse climatic conditions. The Finance Minister spoke to the Foreign Secretary and the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, following which the fishermen were rescued.

As the fishermen returned to India, a delegation of fishermen today expressed gratitude to Sitharaman for her intervention. Sitharaman reassured the families of the fishermen that the government under Narendra Modi, has always kept the interest of Tamils at the highest priority.