22 nurses awarded during council’s centenary celebration

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presented awards for 2025 to 22 nurses at the centenary inauguration ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council (TNNMC) in Chennai on Monday.

He also released the centenary inauguration logo of the council and the calendar of centenary events at the event.

“During the rule of the Justice Party in 1926, the Madras Nurses and Midwives Bill was introduced and made into law. It was the first in India to provide legal regulation to nurses not only in India but also in southeast Asia,” said Udhayanidhi.

TN Nursing Council has the distinction of being the third oldest nursing council in the world to celebrate its centenary. “The nursing community took initiative to educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated even when the public opposed and attacked them. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses did a great job,” he added.

More than 2.50 lakh nurses have registered with this council. Awards were distributed in many categories including best nurse, lifetime achievement, innovation, good Samaritan, etc.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Mayor R Priya, MLA Thayagam Kavi, N Ezhilan and other officials attended the event.