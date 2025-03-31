Begin typing your search...
22 arrested for selling drugs in Namakkal; 103 pills seized
CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, officials arrested 22 individuals for selling narcotic pills and ganja near Kumarapalayam, Namakkal.
According to a Thanthi TV report, authorities seized 103 narcotic pills from three individuals involved in drug sales in the Veppadai area during the operation.
Further details awaited.
