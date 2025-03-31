Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 March 2025 9:56 AM IST
    22 arrested for selling drugs in Namakkal; 103 pills seized
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, officials arrested 22 individuals for selling narcotic pills and ganja near Kumarapalayam, Namakkal.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, authorities seized 103 narcotic pills from three individuals involved in drug sales in the Veppadai area during the operation.

    Further details awaited.

    drug seizedarrested individualsSearch operation
    Online Desk

