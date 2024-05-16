217 forest fires in Tamil Nadu since Feb 1, 2024; Kodaikanal, Vellore top list

CHENNAI: As many as 217 forest fire incidents were recorded since February 1 across Tamil Nadu, which had witnessed extreme temperatures just a few days ago. Of the total forest incidents, Kodaikanal, followed by Vellore have recorded the most number of fire incidents this year.



A senior forest department official said that the total forest area damaged due to the fires during the summer will be ascertained after the season ends. "A separate survey has to be taken up to estimate the damage," the official added.

It may be noted that the state has recorded the highest number of forest fire incidents in the last five years. As the summer season is yet to end, the department has equipped forest divisions with advanced fire fighting equipment in addition to establishing precautionary measures like fire lines and controlled burning, and conducting capacity building and training for front-line staff and stakeholders, the official explained.

He also credited community awareness programs and bans on fire-inducing activities near forest areas during the forest fire season as an effective management method.

Further, "the establishment of district and state-level forest fire control centers, coupled with the extensive use of IT and GIS for tracking and analyzing fire incidents, has further enhanced our response mechanism," the official stated.

He also noted that the department's efforts to reduce the impact of these disasters is "evidenced by their extinguishment of 97 per cent of fires within 24 hours."

Meanwhile, speaking of the forest department's measures to safeguard widlife, he said they ensure water availability for them as "challenging environmental conditions, including high temperatures and prolonged dry spells, have significantly impacted wildlife in the forest".

Over the years, the forest department has established numerous water holes, and this year, additional ones have been created through various schemes. Regular refilling of these water holes by forest personnel has ensured a steady water supply for wild animals, the official explained.

Moreover, to monitor wildlife movement, especially elephant herds, front-line staff utilize drones during patrols. "Additionally, camera traps installed near water holes provide valuable insights into wildlife behavior and water hole usage, helping us better understand and address the needs of wildlife during these challenging times," the official observed.