21,446 vehicles given e-pass to the Nilgiris on first day

COIMBATORE: As many as 21,446 vehicles were given e-pass to enter the Nilgiris from May to June 30 on the first day of opening registrations on Monday.

The registration on the portal - https://epass.tnega.org/ - commenced at 6am. Of the 21,446 vehicles, 518 are private buses, 466 mini buses, 15,787 cars, 1,289 vans, 2,841 two-wheelers and 545 commercial vehicles. A total of 2.78 lakh people are likely to travel from 7 May to 30 June.

More vehicles are expected to register for e-pass in the coming days. An e-pass has been made mandatory for tourists and commercial vehicles; however there is no restriction on the number of passes to be issued to those visiting the hill station. Tourists travelling by public transport have been exempted from getting the pass.