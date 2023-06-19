20k eligible candidates apply for law courses in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on Monday said that 20,965 eligible candidates have applied for undergraduate law courses in the state.

"8,132 candidates have applied for a 5 year integrated Honours degree course in School of Excellence in Law and of these 8,132, 7887 applications are eligible and 247 are not eligible. Likewise, 13,228 candidates have registered for a 5 year B.A., LLB degree course in the affiliated law colleges and of these 13,228, 13,078 applications are eligible and 150 are not eligible, " a release from TNDALU said.

"The allotment orders will be uploaded on the university website. In order to facilitate the candidates, the law university has given specific instructions to the Candidates through E-Mail and SMS for downloading the 'Provisional Allotment Order'. For any queries, the candidates may contact over Phone (044-24641919/24957414) on all working days during office hours, " it added.

Subsequently, state Law minister S Regupathy on Monday issued the allotment orders to the top three candidates at Anna Administrative Staff college in Chennai.