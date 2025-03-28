2026 polls direct contest between TVK, DMK, says Vijay

CHENNAI: In a blistering attack on the ruling DMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday asserted that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be a direct showdown between the DMK and his newly formed party.

Addressing TVK's maiden general council meeting at Tiruvanmiyur here, Vijay questioned the DMK's governance, accusing it of prioritising dynastic rule over public welfare.

"What is politics? Is it about ensuring that every family thrives, or is it about enabling a single family to exploit Tamil Nadu and amass wealth? True politics is about collective progress, not monarchic rule,” he thundered.

Vijay alleged that the DMK had been systematically trying to suppress his party's activities.

"From the party's inception to this general council meeting, obstacles have been placed at every turn. They are using the Dravidian ideology as a mere facade to cling to power while running the government like a monarchy. But the TVK will march forward undeterred," he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin, the actor-turned-politician said, "Monarchy Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, governance is not about just bearing a name—it must be reflected in action. You label the BJP government at the Centre as fascist, yet you run your own state in an equally autocratic manner. Who are you to stop me from meeting my party cadres and the people? If I decide to defy the ban, I will step out. The only reason I remain silent is my respect for the law."

Vijay compared his party's political rise to an unstoppable force, warning the ruling establishment.

"You can build dams to stop a river but you cannot halt the wind. If you try, a mere breeze will turn into a cyclone. Mark my words, the 2026 Assembly election will be unlike anything Tamil Nadu has witnessed—it will be a battle between TVK and DMK," he asserted.