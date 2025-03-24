2026 poll battle hots up as newbie Vijay to BJP’s Annamalai zero in on possible constituencies

CHENNAI: As the State braces for a much anticipated 2026 Assembly elections, a flurry of political activity is unfolding, with major players meticulously eyeing constituencies that could bolster their chances of victory.

The buzz in political circles throw more light on where star leaders such as actor-turned-politician Vijay, BJP leader K Annamalai, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran plan to contest. While CM Stalin, his son and deputy Udhayanidhi, and Leader of Oppposition Palaniswami are expected to contest from same seats they faced the poll fray in the last elections, all eyes are on actor Vijay's likely choice.

With fisherfolk, minority votes in mind, Vijay eyes Delta

According to party insiders, TVK president Vijay is keen on contesting from a constituency that represents the State's marginalised communities, particularly the fishermen, a group he has vocally supported in the past.

Vijay is reportedly exploring constituencies in the Delta region or Ramanathapuram, which are home to a significant fishermen population, as well as minorities, including Christians and Muslims.

"Vijay is likely to choose one of the constituencies from the Delta region or Ramanathapuram, which have a large chunk of fishermen and other minority communities," sources close to the actor-turned-politician told DT Next.

"He has consistently raised his voice in favour of these communities, especially the fishermen, and has previously shown solidarity with them, particularly when Tamil Nadu's fishermen were facing attacks from the Sri Lankan Navy. His previous public appearances include a rally in Nagapattinam where he expressed his concern for the plight of Tamil Nadu's fishermen. Such activities have strengthened his bond with these communities," a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

TVK insiders further noted that Vijay, who has often expressed admiration for former Chief Minister MGR, views the Delta and Ramnad regions as areas that lack a prominent political leader and believes he could emerge as their voice, representing the marginalised and underrepresented segments of society.

Annamalai bets on Kovai LS poll performance

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai, who contested unsuccessfully from Aravakurichi in the 2021 Assembly elections, has now set his sights on Coimbatore.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai secured an impressive 4.5 lakh votes from Coimbatore. After the 2024 polls, he began shifting his focus toward Coimbatore and has been intensifying his campaign efforts. The team that worked for him in Aravakurichi is now mobilising in Coimbatore, and he is seriously considering contesting from the Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency, where he garnered more than 1 lakh votes during the 2024 LS polls," a senior BJP leader said.

According to Kamalalayam sources, Annamalai, who hails from the Kongu Vellala Gounder community, is likely to contest from Kavundampalayam, a constituency that has historically leaned in favour of AIADMK and the Kongu Vellala Gounder community candidates.

Leaders privy to the discussions indicated that Annamalai could also consider Palladam, Sulur, or Coimbatore North, where he received a large chunk of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "BJP's high command will take the final decision regarding the 2026 elections. It is too early to make predictions, as there is more than a year left before the elections. We will see how the political situation unfolds."

Andipatti to Tiruchy, Dhinakaran looks at multiple options in Thevar belt

On the other side, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran is reportedly eyeing five constituencies in the Thevar belt — Theni, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar — where his party's base is considered to be strong.

Dhinakaran has shown particular interest in Andipatti in Theni district, a historically significant constituency where former CMs MGR and Jayalalithaa secured resounding victories in the past.

"Dhinakaran is looking at five constituencies in the Thevar belt, with Andipatti in Theni district having a special focus. He has leased a house in Theni and has been attending various functions and events in the region. He is holding public meetings and engaging with party cadre and local residents, who have been urging him to contest from Andipatti," a leader close to Dhinakaran revealed.

However, a senior AMMK leader K David Annadurai clarified that Dhinakaran has not yet made a final decision.

"The constituency will be decided closer to the elections, in early 2026, based on the political developments and his chances of winning," David explained.

Sasikala mulling legal options on contesting

Meanwhile supporters of VK Sasikala are in touch with legal experts exploring whether Sasikala can contest the upcoming poll are not, given that she had been convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala, who was released from prison in 2021 after completing her sentence, has reportedly been holding discussions with her supporters.

"We are exploring four potential constituencies in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram," a former AIADMK MLA now supporting Sasikala, an ex-loyalist of O Panneerselvam, told this newspaper.

"We've started the groundwork for the elections in these areas, and route maps for campaign work are being prepared. Many of our cadre want Sasikala to contest from Thevar belt," an informed close aide of VK Sasikala said. NTK leader Seeman will also contest and is considering all options, making the 2026 State Assembly polls a must-watch, given the number of star candidates vying for the sky.